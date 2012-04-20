HONG KONG Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK) plans to introduce yuan currency futures in the third quarter, in a bid to support Hong Kong's further development as an offshore yuan centre.

The futures contract, which provides a way for investors to hedge exposure in the Chinese currency, requires delivery of US dollars by the seller and payment of the settlement value in yuan by the buyer at maturity.

The contract as well as margins will be quoted in yuan per US dollar, while trading and settlement fees will also be charged in the Chinese currency, the Hong Kong bourse said in a statement late on Thursday.

The move will be subject to regulatory approval and market readiness, it added. HKEx has scheduled a market readiness test for the end of June and invited applications from potential market makers for the futures, it said.

For details click here

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)