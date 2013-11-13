Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
Health Management Associates Inc HMA.N said on Wednesday its board backed its proposed takeover by Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) after a review period spurred by activist investor Glenview Capital.
Health Management said that the board had agreed to the transaction at the price of $10.50 in cash plus 0.06942 share of Community Health common stock, or about $13.44, per Health Management share, plus a contingent value right of up to $1.00 per share.
Those were the terms of the deal when it was announced back in August by a previous board of directors, although a decline in Community Health's share price now puts the deal value at $3.6 billion plus the contingent value right compared with $3.9 billion it was when first announced.
Health Management shares have also traded off since the deal and closed on Tuesday at $12.52.
Glenview Capital, which owns 14.5 percent of Health Management's stock and is its largest shareholder, said that UBS Securities and Lazard Freres & Co had conducted a fairness opinion on the deal for the board.
Shareholders replaced Health Management's board in August with a slate of directors that Glenview had put forth, raising questions about whether the deal would go through or whether the terms would change.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.