China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc is urging its shareholders to reject shareholder Glenview Capital Management's attempt to replace all of its board members with the hedge fund's nominees, according to a federal regulatory filing on Monday.
"Glenview's actions are an unnecessary distraction during this critical time when your board believes its efforts are best spent focused on exploring the best opportunities available to maximize value for all the company's stockholders," HMA's directors said in a letter to shareholders.
The letter was included in the regulatory filing.
Glenview in June proposed a new slate of candidates to replace HMA's current board, saying the company had fallen short in its financial performance for more than a decade.
HMA, which in May announced Chief Executive Gary Newsome would retire at the end of July, has attracted interest from other hospital chains including Community Health Systems Inc about buying the $4 billion hospital company, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.
HMA is conducting a search for Newsome's replacement.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.