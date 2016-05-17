A sign outside The Home Depot store is pictured in Monrovia, California August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Home Depot Inc (HD.N), the world's biggest home improvement chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales and profit on Tuesday, saying demand rose across the board.

Shares of the company, which also raised its sales and profit forecasts for the year ending January 2017, were up about 2 percent at $137.65 in premarket trading.

Home Depot said its strong start to the year was helped by "week-to-week demand spikes caused by weather variability" that resulted in growth across its business, which includes garden products and appliances as well as building materials.

U.S. housing starts hit their highest level in five months in February but fell more than expected in March. Data for April, due later on Tuesday, is expected to show a healthy rise.

"On a monthly basis, we believe that February was the strongest month, driven by a 'warm winter' and unseasonal weather last year in many areas," J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers wrote in a client note.

"March was solid and then April slowed with normal spring weather volatility affecting sales. That been said, we believe April was positive overall."

Sales at Home Depot's U.S. stores open for more than a year rose 7.4 percent in the first quarter ended May 1, well above the 4.9 percent average forecast of analysts surveyed by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $1.80 billion, or $1.44 per share in the quarter, from $1.58 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 9 percent to $22.76 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $22.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Depot said it now expected full-year earnings of about $6.27 per share, with overall sales growing about 6.3 percent and comparable sales increasing by about 4.9 percent.

The company had previously forecast earnings of $6.12-$6.18 per share on overall sales growth of 5.1-6.0 percent and comparable sales growth of 3.7-4.5 percent.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)