Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's List in online home services deal
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
Online travel services company Expedia Inc said it agreed to buy HomeAway Inc, an online vacation rental marketplace operator, for about $3.9 billion in cash and stock.
Expedia offered $10.15 in cash and 0.2065 in stock for each share of HomeAway held.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to convince U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp to lower its price expectations and accept a $2 billion acquisition offer, according to people familiar with the matter.