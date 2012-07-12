July 12 (IFR) - The troubled US housing sector may finally
be poised for a recovery, and as fundamentals start to look
positive, homebuilders have regained favor with investors.
In particular, Standard Pacific and Lennar have seen their
credit default swaps (CDS) outperform the sector, in a vote of
confidence from the market after several tough years.
The CDS of California-based Standard Pacific has
narrowed sharply over the last six months, tightening to the mid
300s from its 2011 year-end level of the mid 650s.
Though only B3/B+/B- rated, the company is considered higher
quality in the credit market after pulling off a remarkable
turnaround following the housing slump and financial crisis.
REBUILDING THE BUILDER
While times were bad at the depth of the crisis, things at
Standard Pacific were even worse.
Losses in 2007 more than quadrupled from the year before
($440.9m versus $98.4m), and the following year the company
breached its lenders' maximum debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
It also failed to meet its $1m minimum tangible net worth
requirement, and had to get a waiver by trimming its credit
revolvers. There started to be chatter about bankruptcy.
Then, in May 2008, MatlinPatterson Global Advisors commenced
a rights offering, and Ken Campbell took over as CEO in December
2008.
Campbell oversaw heavy land liquidation, meaningful
cost-cutting, sweeping operating improvements and the extension
of debt maturity dates for as much as $150m beyond 2013.
The strategy paid off, with Standard Pacific posting
profitable second and third quarters in 2010. While subsequent
performance has been mixed, the credit market sees the company
in generally positive terms.
The first quarter of 2012 was solid, with sales up 43%
year-over-year, and backlog -- an industry measure of pending
and unfinished orders -- was up 55% year-over-year.
While it did not go through the same life or death struggle,
Lennar has beaten estimates for nine straight quarters,
marking its own emergence from the slump of the financial
crisis.
Lennar's CDS has tightened roughly 115bp in the last month,
to around 250bp, as the company announced second quarter 2012
results that were strong enough to suggest it might be able to
exert some pricing power due to its solid backlog.
"Overall we are impressed with the company's ability to
continue to post best-in-class results," Stephen Kim of Barclays
said in a note following Q2.
"The results exceeded our expectations across all metrics,
and management commentary corroborated our thesis that the
housing recovery is in fact under way."
THE PRICE IS RIGHT
Increasingly, builders like Standard Pacific and Lennar
should be able to charge higher prices if the housing recovery
fully takes hold.
The slow pace of home construction since the credit crisis
has resulted in a very low inventory of new homes for sale,
creating an opportunity for new construction.
According to Barclays, the number of unsold new homes -- at
around 145,000 in May -- has been hovering around its lowest
point since the 1960s, when these data were first kept.
Combined with a spike in new home sales, which were up 7.6%
in May, the new home inventory of builders is now just 4.7
months of supply, the lowest since October 2005, analysts at
Bank of America said.
Meanwhile the glut of existing homes, piled up during the
financial crisis, is also beginning to ease, thus exerting less
downward pressure on prices.
The S&P Case-Shiller home price index increased again from
April to May for the third consecutive month. Median new home
prices were up 5.6% year-over-year in May.
Barclays analysts are forecasting a 3% rise, this year and
next, in national home price indices.
And while lending remains constrained in the wake of the
subprime mortgage mess, mortgage rates have dropped to near
record lows -- all of which is providing a healthy backdrop for
the homebuilding sector.
