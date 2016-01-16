A woman using her mobile phone walks past a logo of Honda Motor Co outside the company's dealership in Tokyo October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. Photo taken October 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

TOKYO Honda Motor and General Motors are considering jointly building a fuel cell plant as the automakers try to cut the cost of developing electric cars, Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.

They aim to start the mass production of fuel cells by 2025 at the latest, the paper reported.

Honda and GM have been collaborating on developing fuel cells since 2013.

While working jointly on fuel cells, the two companies continue to develop their own cars separately, Asahi reported.

The huge cost required to develop fuel cells has prompted the world's carmakers to cooperate with their rivals.

Daimler AG, Ford Motor and Nissan Motor jointly develop fuel cells while Toyota Motor is in partnership with BMW in the area.

