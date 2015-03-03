HONG KONG Hong Kong Airlines International Holdings Ltd has delayed its initial public offering, the city's first dual currency listing, to the second half of 2015 as it seeks more time to answer stock exchange queries, people familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

The regional carrier had planned to raise about $600 million via the IPO, with shares traded in both yuan and Hong Kong dollars, to buy new aircraft.

It had filed the paperwork for the deal in early September, but the six-month deadline to launch the IPO lapsed without the airline gaining approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange's listing committee.

Hong Kong Airlines is still in the process of answering questions from the exchange about the deal, the sources said, and it expects to refile its IPO application soon.

Hong Kong Airlines didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The sources declined to be named because details of the discussions are private.

"You have to address the comments from the exchange. It's taking a tremendously long time," one of the people said. "There's no question it'll get done, it's just a matter of time."

The stock exchange established a framework for shares to trade in yuan in addition to Hong Kong dollars in 2011. So far, only two other Hong Kong-listed companies have taken advantage of the dual currency framework, but they sold shares in yuan only.

Toll-road operator Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd (0737.HK)(80737.HK) sold some secondary shares in yuan and Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust (87001.HK) sold IPO shares in the Chinese currency.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing Miral Fahmy)