Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. Chairman Chow Chung-kong (L) and Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying pose before hitting a gong during the launch ceremony of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect in Hong Kong November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG The chairman of the Hong Kong securities market regulator said on Monday the trading quotas that are in place for a landmark scheme connecting Hong Kong to the Shanghai stock exchange will be reviewed going forward.

"This is a pilot scheme and its success is sustainability. We will review the quota," Carlson Tong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) told reporters shortly after the scheme went live on Monday.

Purchases of mainland stocks are capped at 13 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) a day and 300 billion yuan in total on a "first-come, first-served" basis. The limits for purchases of Hong Kong stocks are 10.5 billion yuan daily and 250 billion yuan overall. Market participants expect the quota to be lifted gradually.

By 0145 GMT (8.45 p.m. EST Sunday), more than 50 percent of the north bound quota was filled, according to Thomson Reuters data.

