Da Vinci contraptions brought to life in Bruges exhibition
BRUGES, Belgium Leonardo da Vinci’s bird-like flying machine and portable bridge have been brought to life in a new exhibition opening on Thursday in the Belgian city of Bruges.
HONG KONG The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday it will tighten mortgages for the territory's property transactions, as part of the government's overall efforts to cool the overheating real estate sector.
HKMA chief Norman Chan unveiled new measures after the government announced higher stamp duties on property transactions earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee, James Pomfret, Alison Leung, Anne-Marie Roantree and Christina Lo; Editing by Ken Wills)
BRUGES, Belgium Leonardo da Vinci’s bird-like flying machine and portable bridge have been brought to life in a new exhibition opening on Thursday in the Belgian city of Bruges.
Three past winners of the Scripps National Spelling Bee say losing was the secret to their success.