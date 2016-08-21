Actor and former professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during an interview in Hong Kong, China August 19, 2016, before inaugurating Arnold Classic Asia multi-sport festival on Saturday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Arnold Schwarzenegger says being a bodybuilding champion, movie star and governor of California is not enough - he wants people to be fit too.

Schwarzenegger was unveiling the inaugural Arnold Classic Asia Multi-Sport Festival in Hong Kong.

The event, which will run until Sunday, features a range of activities such as fencing, bodybuilding, rugby, yoga, weightlifting, arm wrestling, chess and solving Rubik's cube puzzles.

"To me, it was not only important to be a bodybuilding champion and to do movies and to be the governor, but also to use my power of influence to promote health and fitness all over the world," Schwarzenegger told reporters.

Schwarzenegger has held similar events elsewhere around the world.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)