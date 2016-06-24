Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang (R) and Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen look on at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2016, before Tsang addresses the annual budget report. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Hong Kong's finance chief said on Friday the city has enough foreign exchange liquidity to deal with a range of outcomes from the U.K referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

"Hong Kong has reserved sufficient liquidity to deal with different situations," the Financial Secretary John Tsang told reporters.

He made the remarks in response to reporters' questions on the UK vote.

