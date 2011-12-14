An employee operates a camera to zoom in on the image of a Chinese one-hundred yuan banknote at a production exhibition in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG China wants Hong Kong to play a more active role in developing its burgeoning offshore yuan market and the territory has an indispensable part in the process, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Chao said on Wednesday.

"Hong Kong has a irreplaceable role in the renminbi (yuan) development ... we would like Hong Kong to play a more active role and to increase the breadth and depth of trade," Wang said in a written speech which was read out at a financial seminar.

"The Ministry of Commerce is willing to hear from different sectors regarding the direct investment of renminbi and we will fine tune the relevant measures," he said.

China is seeking to promote the use of the yuan overseas as part of a longer-term plan to make it an international reserve currency along with the U.S. dollar, and has said it supports the growth of the yuan market in Hong Kong.

During his visit to the territory in August, China Vice Premier Li Keqiang unveiled a string of measures to further develop the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong, including allowing foreign investors to buy mainland shares and bonds.

Li said foreign owners of yuan would soon be able to buy up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) worth of yuan-denominated stocks and bonds on the mainland with the renminbi, but did not give an exact launch date for the scheme.

Wang said China would "fine tune" its policy of foreign direct investment of yuan in mainland China to create more convenience and transparency, but did not elaborate.

Since China issued rules governing the investment of yuan in China as FDI in October, a total of 16.53 billion yuan has been allowed to flow into 74 projects in mainland China, Wang said, adding that 70 percent of the funds came from Hong Kong.

Yuan deposits have been surging in Hong Kong as more trade is settled in the Chinese currency. In October, Hong Kong's yuan deposits totaled 618.5 billion yuan ($96.98 billion), according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

