Blood and bone marrow therapies grab spotlight at world's top cancer meeting
CHICAGO Promising new data on blood and bone marrow cancer therapies that re-engineer immune system cells are convincing more doctors of the validity of the approach, according to Reuters interviews at the world's biggest annual oncology meeting. Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, or CAR-T, therapies extract immune system T-cells from an individual patient, alter their DNA to better spot and kill cancer cells, and infuse them back into the same patient.