Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N), the maker of Spam lunch meat, said it would buy meat processor Applegate Farms LLC for about $775 million to expand its natural and organic meat products.
Applegate will operate as a standalone unit of Hormel's refrigerated foods business, Hormel said on Tuesday.
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.