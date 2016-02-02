WILMINGTON, Del. Horsehead Holding Corp, a large U.S. zinc producer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday due to a slump in metals prices and a shortage of cash.

The Pittsburgh-based company is the latest victim of a commodity price crash that has claimed scores of U.S. energy exploration companies, miners and metals producers. Commodity prices have slumped due to an economic slowdown in China and other formerly fast-growing markets.

Horsehead's filing came weeks after it said it was idling its state-of-the-art zinc production facility in Mooresboro, North Carolina, which it broke ground on in 2011. The company blamed a lack of liquidity and a seven-year low in the price of zinc.

Horsehead and its affiliates have been in the zinc industry for more than 150 years, and also recycle nickel-bearing waste and nickel-cadmium batteries. The company operates six U.S. facilities and one in Canada.

In January, Horsehead missed a $1.9 million interest payment on its secured notes due in 2017.

The company said it will seek court permission to borrow up to $90 million from holders of the secured notes. Horsehead said it urgently needs cash as a number of significant vendors and suppliers have cut off or threatened to cut the company off due to its dwindling funds.

The loan will commit Horsehead to produce a plan of reorganization in 40 days that is acceptable to its lenders and a group of secured noteholders, according to court documents.

The company estimated its assets were worth $1 billion and its liabilities were worth $545 million as of Sept. 30.

The company's largest stockholders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, Greywolf Capital Management and Vanguard Group, according to court records.

Stock in bankrupt companies is generally rendered worthless in a bankruptcy. Shares of Horsehead were down 40 percent at 14.8 cents each in early Nasdaq trading.

The case is Horsehead Holding Corp, U.s. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 16-10287

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Paul Simao)