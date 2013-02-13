EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
BRUSSELS The European Commission has proposed extra tests on meat products by governments to assess the scale of a suspected fraud involving mislabeled horsemeat in food sold as beef, the bloc's health chief said on Wednesday.
European Union governments will vote on the proposals on Friday. The Commission has also recommended tests on EU businesses handling horsemeat to check for residues of equine medicines in meat that could pose a health risk.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
(Reuters Health) - Parents who stick to a set bedtime schedule and enforce rules for nighttime routines may be more likely to have children who get enough sleep during the week than people who are more relaxed about putting kids to bed, a recent Canadian study suggests.