Hospira Inc is recalling one lot of an intravenous electrolyte solution after the discovery of the presence of a substance that was consistent with mold, U.S. health regulators said on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration said the affected lot of the product, known as Lactated Ringer's and 5% Dextrose Injection, was distributed nationwide between June 2011 and January 2012 to wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies.

The FDA said the substance in the solution was discovered by a Hospira customer. The customer was not identified.

Electrolyte solutions are used to replenish fluids and calories.

The FDA said Hospira has not received reports of any injuries to patients, but said that contaminated solution could cause thrombosis, a type of blood clot; septic shock or fatal infection.

The FDA said anyone with an existing inventory should stop use and distribution and quarantine the product immediately.

Hospira officials had no immediate comment.

Hospira's stock fell 1.9 percent to $34.42 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke)