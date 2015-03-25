Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
NEW YORK Restructuring advisory firm Houlihan Lokey Inc is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
The IPO could raise some $200 million and value the entire firm, which advises mid-sized companies on merger deals as well as larger firms in bankruptcy proceedings, at more than $1.5 billion, the paper said.
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.