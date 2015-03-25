NEW YORK Restructuring advisory firm Houlihan Lokey Inc is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The IPO could raise some $200 million and value the entire firm, which advises mid-sized companies on merger deals as well as larger firms in bankruptcy proceedings, at more than $1.5 billion, the paper said.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)