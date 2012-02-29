Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
LONDON British bank HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) is close to a $1 billion sale of its general insurance operations to AXA (AXAF.PA) and QBE (QBE.AX), Sky News reported on Wednesday.
The report, which cited people close to the situation, said HSBC's general insurance business in Asia outside Hong Kong would be sold to French insurer AXA. It added that the deal could be announced early next week.
AXA would also get the Mexican business, while Australia's QBE would buy HSBC's Hang Seng insurance operation in Hong Kong and take over its presence in Argentina.
An HSBC spokesman in London declined to comment on the report, while AXA and a London-based official for QBE also declined to comment.
People familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier this month that AXA and U.S. insurer ACE ACE.N were in the hunt to buy HSBC's general insurance arm.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.