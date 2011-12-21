The sale of HSBC Holdings' (HSBA.L) consumer finance unit in Brazil is facing serious hurdles, mainly disagreements with potential bidders on price, a local newspaper said on Wednesday.

The sale of the Losango unit has "little chances of success"

at this point, Valor Economico said, citing two unnamed people familiar with the situation. One of those sources said that HSBC was asking too high a price for the company.

Brazil's four largest listed banks are analyzing the business, but have yet to make a firm bid, Valor said. The other source, who declined to be quoted by name, told Valor there were also "legal differences" hampering the transaction, but did not elaborate on them.

Losango, Brazil's largest consumer finance company with a 20 percent market share, is up for sale as HSBC fine-tunes its strategy in emerging markets, people familiar with the situation told Reuters last month.

HSBC is retreating from as many as 14 countries as it seeks to exit businesses and branches in the United States; retail businesses in Russia, Poland and Chile; and its Canadian brokerage business. It has also put its $1 billion general insurance business on the block.

Analysts expect London-based HSBC to fetch up to $600 million for Losango, for which it paid $815 million eight years ago. Losango has more than 20 million clients, a loan book worth 3 billion reais ($1.86 billion) and highly profitable partnerships with retailers across Brazil.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), the nation's largest nongovernment lender, has ruled out any bid for Losango, while smaller rival Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said he was interested in the company.

An HSBC spokeswoman told Valor: "Losango is not up for sale." The media office of the bank, Brazil's seventh-largest, has repeatedly said that it does not comment on "market speculation" when asked about the potential sale of Losango.

Calls to HSBC's spokespeople at their office in Sao Paulo were not immediately answered.

(Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)