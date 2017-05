AIA Group Chief Executive and President Mark Tucker attends a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc(HSBA.L)

Ng Keng Hooi AIA Regional CEO will succeed Tucker from Sept 1, AIA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tucker's move was confirmed by HSBC in a separate announcement.

