LONDON HSBC (HSBA.L) said it had not suspended any staff as part of an investigation into the possible manipulation of currency markets by several banks.

"We haven't suspended anyone. It's at a very early stage and the names we've been given so far don't work for us anymore," Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told reporters on a conference call.

HSBC become the latest major bank to confirm it is helping with an investigation by regulators in several countries into a number of firms, relating to trading in the $5.3 trillion a day currency market. Several other banks have suspended staff in relation to the probe, sources have said.

