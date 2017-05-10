Air New Zealand wins contract to service U.S. Navy engines
WELLINGTON Air New Zealand said on Tuesday that it had signed four contracts with the U.S. Navy worth up to $42 million to service its fleet's gas turbine engines.
FRANKFURT Chinese conglomerate HNA Group (0521.HK) will not submit a bid for German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank [HSH.UL], German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for HNA.
"Neither the HNA Group nor its units will make an offer," the paper quoted the spokesman as saying on Wednesday.
Sources had told Reuters that both HNA and Chinese insurer Anbang had made inquiries about HSH.
HNA was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
WELLINGTON Air New Zealand said on Tuesday that it had signed four contracts with the U.S. Navy worth up to $42 million to service its fleet's gas turbine engines.
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.