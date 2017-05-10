The HSH Nordbank is pictured in downtown Hamburg, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT Chinese conglomerate HNA Group (0521.HK) will not submit a bid for German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank [HSH.UL], German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for HNA.

"Neither the HNA Group nor its units will make an offer," the paper quoted the spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

Sources had told Reuters that both HNA and Chinese insurer Anbang had made inquiries about HSH.

HNA was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)