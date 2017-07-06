Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN

(Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp (QVCA.O) said it would buy the remaining 62 percent of HSN Inc (HSNI.O) it does not already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.

The deal allows U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone to fully merge HSN with Liberty Interactive's QVC network.

The all-stock offer is worth $40.36 per HSN share, a premium of 29 percent to the stock's Wednesday close. HSN's shares jumped 33.9 percent to $41.90 in early trading on Thursday. Liberty Interactive's shares were up 4.1 percent at $25.45.

The deal, which gives HSN an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, will help Liberty develop its e-commerce and mobile shopping platforms and improve its programming content across its networks, the company said.

FILE PHOTO: Mike George, CEO of QVC, Inc., speaks during the Reuters Global Consumer and Retail Summit in New York, September 9, 2013. Brendan McDermid

The HSN group consists of HSN, its home shopping business, and Cornerstone, which includes home and apparel lifestyle brands including Ballard Designs, Frontgate and Garnet Hill.

HSN shareholders will receive 1.65 shares of Series A QVC Group stock for every share held, Liberty Interactive said.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Liberty Media John Malone attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 12, 2012. Jim Urquhart/File

HSN will be overseen by QVC Chief Executive Mike George and will remain headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Allen & Co is the financial adviser to Liberty Interactive, while Baker Botts LLP is the legal adviser.

Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs Group are the financial advisers for HSN. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is the legal adviser.