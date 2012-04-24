Costs of bank cyber thefts hit SWIFT profit last year
LONDON Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
TAIPEI Smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday the United States will no longer be its largest market from this year, and it won't return to the days of having 50 percent of its revenue from that market.
The company made the remarks in a briefing to analysts on its second quarter outlook.
(Reporting by Clare Jim)
LONDON Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
BERLIN Germany should consider imposing a "quiet period" immediately before the federal election in September, similar to a media policy in place in France, election director Dieter Sarreither said, amid concerns about possible meddling by Russia.