A man walks past a Huawei company logo outside the entrance of a Huawei office in Wuhan, Hubei province October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expects revenue from its 4G mobile network business to double to $4 billion in 2014 compared with this year, a senior executive said on Friday.

The company also expects revenue from the overall wireless market to total $12.9 billion next year, up from $11.7 billion this year, David Wang, president of Huawei Wireless Network, told reporters in Shanghai.

Earlier this month, China awarded 4G licenses to the country's three telecom carriers - China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd - in a move that would benefit telecom equipment makers including Huawei and ZTE Corp.

