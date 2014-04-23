A man looks at a Huawei mobile phone as he shops at an electronic market in Shanghai January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

SHENZHEN China Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, expects investment in information technology to rise 14 percent in 2014, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"Our investment focus will be in LTE (Long-Term Evolution), 5G and cloud computing," Fan Chen, vice president of accounting, told an analyst conference on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, where the company is headquartered.

Huawei, the world's third-biggest smartphone manufacturer, booked 34 percent profit growth in 2013 and has targeted 2018 revenue to almost double the record reaped last year.

