A man walks past a Huawei company logo outside the entrance of a Huawei office in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Monday said it will spend $1 billion to support information and communication technology developers over the next five years.

"The aim is to help developers create innovative services and rapidly respond to customers' business needs," Huawei executive director and president of products and solutions Ryan Ding said in a statement.

