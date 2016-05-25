Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] operations in the Asian financial city.
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will defend itself against patent lawsuits filed by smartphone rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL].
Huawei, the world's third-largest smartphone maker, has filed lawsuits against Samsung in the United States and China claiming infringement of smartphone patents.
"We will thoroughly review the complaint and take appropriate action to defend Samsung's business interests," Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, said in an email to Reuters.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
TAIPEI China's embattled LeEco aims to cut its U.S. workforce to as few as 60 people from around 500 earlier this year, as the Netflix-to-Tesla-like group streamlines global operations to shake off a cash crunch, a person with knowledge of the plan said.