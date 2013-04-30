Novartis has assets to sell, investors wary of what it might buy
ZURICH As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.
MUMBAI Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever Plc does not intend to increase its stake in Indian arm Hindustan Unilever beyond 75 percent, James Allison, head of investor relations and M&A, told Indian television channel CNBC-TV 18 on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day Unilever offered to pay as much as $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian unit, banking on fast-growing spending power in Asia's third-largest economy.
Mallinckrodt Plc is exploring a sale of its generic drug unit, in a deal that could fetch as much as $2 billion and help pivot the specialty pharmaceutical maker toward higher-margin branded drugs, according to people familiar with the matter.