Another year, another set of quirky records.

Guinness World Records unveiled the new inductees for its 2016 edition on Thursday, presenting feats from around the world.

Among the new record holders were Texan artist Bob Wade who created the world’s tallest sculpture of cowboy boots and German Andre Ortolf who became the fastest 100-metre runner -- in clogs.

"The most difficult thing in running (in) clogs is it's very painful and the shoes (do) not fit," Ortolf said.