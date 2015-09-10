Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
Another year, another set of quirky records.
Guinness World Records unveiled the new inductees for its 2016 edition on Thursday, presenting feats from around the world.
Among the new record holders were Texan artist Bob Wade who created the world’s tallest sculpture of cowboy boots and German Andre Ortolf who became the fastest 100-metre runner -- in clogs.
"The most difficult thing in running (in) clogs is it's very painful and the shoes (do) not fit," Ortolf said.
NEW YORK Legendary singer Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but the native New Yorker was in his hometown on Wednesday celebrating his long, prolific career as a singer and a painter.