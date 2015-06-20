Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
WASHINGTON Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) has made a takeover proposal to rival Humana Inc (HUM.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. It gave no details.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham Editing by W Simon)
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.