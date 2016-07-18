A trader points up at a display on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK While Wall Street is largely betting that antitrust regulators will stop Humana Inc's (HUM.N) takeover by larger rival Aetna Inc (AET.N), shares of Humana could still fall as much as 18 percent if the deal unravels, investors and analysts say.

Doubts over Aetna's purchase of Humana and over a second proposed transaction in which Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) would buy rival Cigna Inc (CI.N) have run high since both deals were announced about a year ago.

Shares of Humana and Cigna have traded well below their buyout agreements. Antitrust regulators at the U.S. Department of Justice have concerns over how both deals would affect competition and prices in the healthcare market.

Of the two transactions, the Humana deal is still seen as having a higher probability of gaining approval.

Equity analyst Ana Gupte at Leerink Partners has forecast a chance of less than 50 percent that the Anthem-Cigna deal will close, but expects that Aetna will receive a green light to buy Humana by the third quarter of this year.

"The Aetna-Humana deal always seemed more realistic and likely that they can divest certain parts more easily and we still think that's the case," said Oliver Marti, portfolio manager at Columbus Circle Investors' Healthcare Strategies fund. CCI did not own any of the insurer shares as of April 30 according to regulatory filings.

Aetna and Humana's overlap is primarily in managing Medicare Advantage health programs for the elderly, a position Aetna hopes to strengthen through the merger.

However, Aetna has outlined plans to sell some Medicare Advantage assets in the transaction where there is regional overlap, and has told the Justice Department it has several willing buyers, Reuters reported last week.

Humana shares now trade around $159, far below Aetna's buyout offer worth about $224 per share. They could fall an additional 9 percent to $145 if the Justice Department sues to block the deal, and sink as much as 15 percent to $135 if Aetna decides to immediately walk away or does not ultimately reach a settlement, according to four investors who focus on deal arbitrage.

Leerink's Gupte has also said Humana stock would trade at $140 to $150 if the Justice Department sues to block the deal, while Marti sees it falling as low as $130 if the acquisition is scrapped entirely.

The investors, who rank among the 125 largest shareholders in Humana, spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss investments.

They said the estimated downside represents a view shared among many investors, who expect a decision from the Justice Department sometime this month.

Another investor, Joel Emery, chief investment officer at an investment fund called Tareo Capital, said he is in the camp that still sees a possible deal between Aetna and Humana.

If either that transaction or Anthem's purchase of Cigna are blocked, he expects the insurers to boost profit growth through share buybacks, and to seek smaller acquisitions. Tareo holds Cigna shares.

"I think the sector still has the ability to consolidate," Emery said.

