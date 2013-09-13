Humberto, the first hurricane of the 2013 Atlantic season, weakened into a tropical storm on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

Humberto was located about 765 miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, the NHC said.

