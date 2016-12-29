Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
BUDAPEST Hungarian banks are on track for another profitable year in 2017, the head of the local Banking Association told Reuters, adding that six lenders were preparing to sell large chunks of distressed mortgages to clean up their books.
"I am not saying we are set for seven years of prosperity, but this year we have embarked on a course of normalcy and this will continue next year," Hungarian Banking Association Chairman Mihaly Patai said on Thursday.
Patai, who is also the head of UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) local subsidiary, Hungary's second-biggest lender by assets, said the sector could post an average return on equity (ROE) of 6-7 percent next year, down from an expected 9-10 percent in 2016.
Profits would be lower because one-off factors, such as the large-scale release of provisions linked to problematic foreign currency loans, would not be repeated next year, Patai said in an interview in his office in central Budapest.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.