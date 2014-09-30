BUDAPEST Competition among banks to offer forint loans when Hungarians' foreign currency loans are converted next year could accelerate mergers and acquisitions in the sector, a senior central banker said.

Central bank Managing Director Marton Nagy told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Tuesday that banks with enough capital and liquidity could poach clients from rivals when the loans worth 9 billion to 10 billion euros are converted.

"This will be a watershed moment, and banks will generate intense competition ... because they can acquire portfolios in the process," Nagy said in an interview.

He also said more lenders could leave Hungary after BayernLB's sale of its MKB unit, with only 5 large banks remaining. All the major foreign banks operating in Hungary have said they would stay.

Parliament passed a law last week that will force banks to compensate their clients for past charges on loans that courts and the government found unfair - many of them mortgages taken out in Swiss francs or euros at a time when exchange rates and interest rates were much more favourable to Hungarian borrowers.

The Hungarian Banking Association has asked President of the Republic Janos Ader to refer the law to the Constitutional Court, saying it puts a huge burden on banks by setting rules retroactively.

Compensation is expected to cost banks about 1 trillion forints ($4 billion), or 700 to 800 billion in net terms after various deductions, Nagy said.

As a next step, the remaining foreign currency mortgages and home equity loans will be converted into forints some time in the first quarter or first half of 2015.

"Competition is needed to ensure that interest rates on the loans do not rise as a result of the conversion," Nagy said.

He said it was up to the government to decide whether foreign currency loans would be converted at prevailing market exchange rates or below market rates, adding that at this stage the central bank had no say in that matter.

Last week the bank offered up to 3 billion euros of its international reserves to help banks find foreign currencies to tackle the settlement process and avert pressure on the forint, central Europe's most volatile currency.

A government official told Reuters on Monday that converting the loans at a steep discount could pose stability risks and the head of Austrian Raiffeisen's Hungarian unit also said he expected no further haircut on the loans.

NEW LEGISLATION

Central banker Nagy said under new legislation being drafted by the government, new forint loans for households could carry a fixed interest rate for 3 or 5 years, or a fixed spread over the Budapest interbank rate.

Nagy said for fixed rate loans to be competitive, banks should issue mortgage bonds to secure long-term funding and some lenders may even launch mortgage units as the market expands.

"The question is whether it is possible to draw up a system of regulation and incentives for banks to foster growth in the mortgage note market so that banks ... can offer competitive long-term fixed interest rates to clients," he said.

"The main thing is that there should be downward pressure on interest rates," Nagy said.

"The fact that there will be competition and whether banks want to take part in it and whether they want to make just 4 percent in the mortgage market instead of the earlier 5-6 percent margins and stay in the banking market, these will all push them towards consolidation," he said.

He added that a bad bank to be launched next month would buy up non-performing commercial real estate loans from banks below book value, causing further potential losses to the heavily-taxed sector.

"The central bank would definitely like to accelerate portfolio cleaning, the bad bank notwithstanding," Nagy said. "We are not very keen on banks not cleaning up certain types of portfolios, either because they cannot or they do not want to."

Banks operating in Hungary include Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa and UniCredit, as well as Hungarian lender OTP.

(1 US dollar = 246.2 Hungarian forint)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)