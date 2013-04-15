Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a foundation stone laying ceremony for a new division of the Knorr-Bremse factory in Kecskemet, 90km (56 miles) east of Budapest, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hungary's central bank will maintain a cautious and conservative approach to policy in the coming years as it tries to revive lending and aid the economy, Deputy Governor nominee Ferenc Gerhardt told a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday.

Gerhardt, a former banker who has helped pass cuts in interest rates since joining the bank's Monetary Council in March 2011, said Hungary's high debt pile, the largest in central Europe, justified further caution but efforts should be made to help the weak economy.

"I could go into detail about the views that I have but none of these could be considered revolutionary, these will be careful and conservative steps made on a professional basis," he said, adding that the Monetary Council shared this view.

"The most important task of the central bank in the coming months and years will be to revive the financial system from its lifeless state in order to revive lending, because without lending, there can be no economic growth," he said.

Now entirely made up of members picked by Prime Minister Viktor Orban or his ruling Fidesz party, the bank's Monetary Council launched a $2.1 billion economic stimulus plan this month.

The measures, which were less drastic than some in the market had feared, helped rein in the forint from eight-month lows and prompted some analysts to upgrade their economic growth forecasts for the "junk"-rated central European country in 2013.

Gerhardt said the vulnerability of the forint and Hungary's large stock of debt justified a continued careful approach to policy but lower rates could help revive lending, reduce the burden on the state budget and curb debt financing costs.

"Our job in the coming period will be to continue this careful and considerate approach in the steps that we take," he said.

Gerhardt, who has backed each cut in a campaign of monetary easing that has brought Hungary's official rates to a record low of 5 percent, said the bank had to find the "equilibrium" interest rate without upsetting the forint.

But he said the bank could do little to affect the exchange rate, which was driven by market forces and would act only if the forint's moves jeopardized the bank's 3 percent inflation target.

"The central bank cannot deal with the exchange rate, or it can do so only to an extent and in such moments when the development of the exchange rate has an impact on inflation," he said.

Annual price growth slowed to a 38-year-low of 2.2 percent in March, giving the central bank room to cut interest rates further, analysts have said.

