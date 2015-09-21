20,000 Forint notes are seen in this illustration picture in Budapest February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Hungary may tap international bond markets next year even though there is some chance that extra domestic debt issuance will cover foreign currency expiries, the CEO of the Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) said on Monday.

It plans to cut the economy's vulnerability by curbing the share of foreign currency debt of its outstanding debt to 32 percent this year from about 38 at the end of 2014, Gyorgy Barcza said.

The AKK seeks to cut the ratio further "but not at all costs," he said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

He said the debt agency wanted to refinance a large chunk of expiring foreign currency debt worth 4.6 billion euros in forints in 2016, but without overburdening the domestic debt market.

"We do not exclude the possibility (of a foreign currency bond issue)," he said. "This will depend on the demand we see in the forint (securities) market," he added.

"We have a cautious issuance plan. If forint-denominated issuance goes better than that - the demand is higher - then the proceeds we realize above plan we will use to repay foreign-currency debt," he added.

This year the government is repaying a net 3 billion euros worth of foreign currency debt from the domestic market.

It has also pre-financed 900 million euros out of next year's expiries. Covering all of the remaining 4.6 billion euros from domestic debt issuance is not impossible if demand remains strong in local markets but would be "a challenge", he said.

Foreign investors have withdrawn 890 billion forints ($3.23 billion) from forint-denominated bonds since a peak in April but the stock of government debt held by households rose by 1,370 billion forints since March, according to AKK data.

The stock held by foreigners is stabilizing, while changes in the central bank's toolkit as of Sept. 23 and commercial banks' tighter liquidity rules this year and next continue to generate additional demand from the local banking sector, Barcza added.

The AKK now plans to cut its offers at its weekly 3-month Treasury bill auctions to 20 billion forints from 45 billion forints next week, and the offer at the bi-weekly one-year bill auctions to 20 billion forints from 25 billion forints.

Government bonds offerings will not change this year.

Increasing bill and bond offers next year and increased debt sales to households could help refinance foreign currency debt, he said.

Barcza also said government debt could decline this year from 76.9 percent of economic output at the end of last year.

"If I take this (current) 310 euro/forint level, then the debt ratio could be between 75.2 percent and 76 percent (at the end of this year)," he said.

