BUDAPEST Hungary is unlikely to see a turnaround in bank lending in the short term, the chief executive of Raiffeisen's (RBIV.VI) Hungarian unit said on Thursday, in bad news for a country which needs credit growth to boost a sluggish economy.

Foreign banks have suffered heavy taxation to help reduce the budget deficit and could now face fresh losses as Prime Minister Viktor Orban, seeking re-election next year, wants a new relief plan to help households with foreign currency loans.

With many of them in the red for years, foreign banks have been reducing their balance sheets and loan-to-deposit ratios have fallen.

Heinz Wiedner, chief executive of Raiffeisen's Hungarian business, told a conference that Hungarian households were still reeling from old debts and that it would take quite a while before they risked taking out loans again.

On the corporate side, Wiedner said there was still a reduction in lending. Even though the central bank's lending programme has had some effect, it was not enough, he said.

Wiedner said the low interest rate environment was a "prerequisite", but that alone would not change sentiment to boost corporate lending and win more foreign direct investment.

"My short answer is, I don't see a short term turnaround (in lending)," he told a conference organized by business news portal Portfolio.hu.

Daniel Gyuris, chief of OTP Bank's OTPB.BU mortgage banking unit, said there was some "delayed demand" in household lending and subsidized forint loans could help boost lending.

Gyuris told the conference that the National Bank of Hungary's funding for lending programme aimed at providing cheap loans for small and medium businesses had gone well so far.

However, the success of a 2 trillion forint ($9.15 billion) second phase of the programme would depend on the extent of EU development funds sparking new investment, Gyuris said, adding that most of those projects could come only after next year.

Raiffeisen is among the top Hungarian banks, which include Austria's Erste (ERST.VI), Germany's Bayerische Landesbank (BLGGgi.F) and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

Central bank managing director Marton Nagy told the conference that while large banks were deleveraging, small and medium-sized banks and savings banks were expanding credit.

The bankers said the sector was unlikely to undergo a shake-up in the near future. Nagy said any consolidation could come after the next 1-3 years, but for now only the market share of banks was changing, with no one leaving or entering the market.

"Over the next five years I would say there will be changes," Wiedner said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)