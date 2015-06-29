U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
BUDAPEST The impact of Greece imposing capital controls to stabilize its financial system has been muted on Hungarian currency and bond markets so far as trade and banking links between the two countries are scarce, Hungary's economy minister said on Monday.
Mihaly Varga told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference that Greece accounted for just 0.4 percent of foreign trade, there were no Greek big banks present in the country and Hungary's finances were much more stable than 5 or 10 years ago.
He added that financial markets have largely priced in the Greek developments over the past weeks and while some rise in bond yields was likely, Budapest did not expect any "drastic" moves.
However, he said the government was monitoring currency and bond markets and would be ready to act if the extent of the moves justifies this. He did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.