BUDAPEST Most of Britain's proposals for European Union reform are acceptable but more talks are needed on some, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday after meeting Polish premier Beata Szydlo in Budapest.

Last month, when he met British Prime Minister David Cameron, Orban said Hungary fully backed three of Cameron's four areas for EU reform, but the issue of curbing social benefits for migrant workers in Britain was more difficult and Hungary could not accept any discrimination.

"We have discussed the changes proposed by Britain and we stated that we agree with most of their proposals," Orban told a joint press conference with the Polish premier, adding that further talks were necessary in some areas. He did not specify.

