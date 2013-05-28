BUDAPEST Hungary's central bank cut interest rates to 4.5 percent on Tuesday and flagged it could set further record lows after inflation hit a 38-year low and the indebted economy began showing signs of life.

The 10th quarter-point rate reduction in as many months was in line with market expectations in a Reuters poll last week but evidence so far suggests 2.5 percentage points worth of cuts since August have failed to reverse a fall in bank lending.

The bank's rate setting Monetary Council said after the decision that more easing was possible.

"The Council will consider a further reduction in the policy rate if the medium-term outlook for inflation remains in line with the bank's 3 percent target and the improvement in financial market sentiment is sustained," it said in a statement, adding a cautious approach was still justified.

To gear up the impact of rate cuts, new central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has launched a $2.1 billion plan to help small firms get cheaper funding and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said more could come to boost the economy.

Investors hungry for yield have piled into Hungarian assets in the past year, allowing the bank to join a global trend of monetary easing despite market concerns over policies such as the European Union's highest bank tax.

Hungary has also reduced its budget deficit.

"Hungary suddenly transformed from the beast to the beauty in the CEE region," said Aurelija Augulite, an analyst at Nordea, saying the budget adjustments, the lending programme and a fall in the market cost of insuring Hungary's debt against default gave the bank scope to ease rates gradually.

The forint surged to new five-month highs on Tuesday versus the euro.

NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON LENDING

Annual inflation fell to 38-year lows at 1.7 percent in April due to state-imposed cuts in public utility prices and low demand from households struggling with Swiss franc and euro repayments on loans taken out before the global crisis in 2008.

The economy grew by 0.7 percent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2012, above expectations and outperforming some peers in Central Europe, but there is little evidence yet of meaningful recovery from last year's recession.

The analysts' consensus is for rates to bottom out at 3.75-4 percent while forward rate agreements have priced in four more cuts to 3.5 percent.

Commercial banks, hit by big taxes and significant loan losses in Hungary, are still tightening lending after a real estate bubble burst shortly after the global crisis.

The central bank said in a report last week that lending to companies could shrink further in the next two years despite its significant interest rate cuts.

"Traditional interest rate policy is not sufficient to turn around lending trends," the Monetary Council said.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)