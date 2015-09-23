BUDAPEST The National Bank of Hungary could cement its base rate at a record low 1.35 percent NBHI level until at least the third quarter of 2017 or beyond, helped by low inflation and compressing risk premiums, a deputy governor told Reuters.

On Tuesday the bank, which had brought down rates from a mid-2012 peak of 7 percent in two easing cycles, left the benchmark on hold but struck a dovish tone and cut its inflation forecasts for both this year and next.

That led some economists to believe it might trim borrowing costs further.

But Marton Nagy, who took office last month, quashed any such expectations in an interview at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, adding that Hungary could keep the base rate low for longer than most market participants now project.

"The period of rate cuts is over," he said on Wednesday, when asked about prospects of any further rate easing. "The Monetary Council is now focused on bringing down the longer end of the yield curve.

"The market believes that at the end of the second quarter (of 2017) it will be no longer possible to keep rates unchanged, that they will need to rise," Nagy said. "We believe that rates can be maintained until the third quarter of 2017."

He said the benchmark could stay unchanged even longer, "as long as possible," but uncertainty over economic conditions over that kind of time frame did not allow for such a commitment.

Nagy said the central bank's wiggle room was bolstered by low inflation, which the bank expects to approach its 3 percent policy target in the second half of 2017, as well as declining risk premiums on Hungary's "junk"-rated government debt.

Local debt yields have fallen in the past months, driven by reforms to the central bank's main policy instrument, which aims to squeeze liquidity out of central bank facilities and into government papers to curb financing costs across the economy.

The central bank announced in June it would replace its two-week policy instrument with a three-month deposit from September.

Banks will now be limited in how much they can put in two-week deposits, while tying it up over three months may be too long. As a result they are likely to be more inclined to invest in tradeable government securities.

Hungary sold three-month bills at an average yield of 0.38 percent on Tuesday and its yield curve is below those of investment-grade rated regional peers Poland and Romania up to the three-year tenor.

Nagy said the task was now to bring down longer yields and an additional 600 to 700 billion forints in demand from local banks for government debt due to the liquidity reforms could help facilitate that objective.

"For me it is more important to bring down longer yields," Nagy said. "It is much more important that loose monetary conditions also manifest in those maturities because this is essential for investments as well as the state."

"We can build a big room for maneuver there and stimulate the economy, because inflation allows this," he said.

Nagy said the rate cuts and liquidity reforms have curbed the government's debt financing costs by about 300 billion forints ($1.1 billion) this year, or about one percent of economic output. He said these costs may fall further still.

Nagy said the wiggle room provided by compressing risk premia could ensure that Hungary can eschew or postpone rate hikes once the U.S. Federal Reserve or European Central Bank starts tightening.

"We are building up that room for maneuver," he said.

