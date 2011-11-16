BUDAPEST A move by Hungary's government to pack the central bank with its own appointees risks backfiring, with the policymaking body seemingly too divided to push through the hefty rate hike many believe could soon be needed to stave off an economic crisis.

Four of the bank's seven-strong monetary policy council were picked by the center-right government, and the bank's recent comments suggest they are unwilling to agree to a sharp rise in borrowing costs while the Fidesz leadership is desperately trying to rekindle growth and prevent a threatened recession.

On Tuesday, after three weeks of silence, the bank intervened verbally to prop up the forint currency, which fell to record lows to the euro earlier this week.

"If the increase in risk aversion affecting European financial markets proves lasting, a gradual tightening of monetary conditions may be necessary," the bank said, but analysts said the statement sent a weak and confusing signal to markets that are increasingly betting on a rate hike.

"The Council is divided and that probably played a role in the wording of the statement which suggested they could not come to terms with each other on the size of the needed rate tightening and how early it should come," said Eszter Gargyan, economist at Citigroup in Budapest.

"The risk of this is that the market feels the credibility of the bank is getting weaker as we are drifting toward an emergency situation. This paralysis can be oil on the fire."

Hungary cannot afford to let the forint overshoot as its households hold close to 5 trillion forints worth of foreign currency debt, which a vulnerable banking system is currently subsidizing.

If the currency weakens further and the central bank moves too late on rates, market falls could escalate. There is a risk that domestic bond and currency markets may also freeze up -- a scenario which forced Hungary seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout in 2008.

On Monday, debt agency AKK rejected all bids at a six-week bill auction. Yield expectations, also at a 3-month bill auction on Tuesday, were spread in a wide range -- another signals that markets are waiting for the central bank for guidance.

MORE TEST AHEAD

Hungary holds government bond auctions on Thursday, only one of several forthcoming tests of investor sentiment ahead of the bank's next rate meeting on November 29.

On Monday the forint plunged to a new all-time low of 317.90 versus the euro after Standard and Poor's warned Hungary may be downgraded to "junk" debt status this month, and fellow rating agency Fitch cut Hungary's outlook to negative.

Three-month treasury bills were sold at an average yield of 6.71 percent at an auction on Tuesday, a 71 basis point premium to base interest rates, which were held at 6 percent in October at a meeting whose minutes showed policymakers were divided on the decision and on "future desirable monetary policy conditions".

"If short instruments price in a 125 basis point rate rise, that will not be priced out if the rate is lifted by 25 basis points, particularly if international sentiment remains shaky... I don't think that a small rate hike could stem the forint's weakening," said Janos Samu, analyst at Concorde.

"If it's gradual, I think they should hike 100 basis points twice, or at least 75-75 basis points."

Another reason the four recently appointed monetary council members could be unwilling to hike rates is that the government is letting households repay foreign currency mortgages at discounted rates until the end of the year.

A rate hike could jeopardize that scheme by raising the cost of the forint-denominated loans that households can use to refinance their foreign currency mortgage repayments.

Tensions between the government and the central bank due to repeated attacks on Governor Andras Simor do not help either, as there is very little if any policy coordination.

Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said the bank may well not step in before markets start to turn disorderly.

"I'm still not sure they will go (and hike) at the next meeting. ... The new MPC members may well not be on board fully yet despite yesterday's statement. Equally, the forint continues to move in an orderly way."

The government could also shore up markets by securing a financing safety net from the IMF, but it has repeatedly rejected the idea saying that would reduce Hungary's economic sovereignty.

Citigroup's Gargyan said there were risks that the Hungarian government bond market might dry up in the next three months if the government failed to secure an IMF safety net and ongoing talks between banks and the government over a solution to the foreign currency debt problem also disappointed.

"I don't think that this situation could emerge in the next two weeks (before the next central bank rate meeting) but if both key factors bring a disappointment and S&P downgrades Hungary, anything might happen," she said.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto/Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)