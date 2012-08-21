MIAMI Private forecaster Weather Services International raised its prediction on Tuesday for the number of named storms during the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to 13 from 12.

WSI also tweaked its forecast for the number of hurricanes expected to form during the June-November Atlantic hurricane season, increasing it to seven from six.

The service left unchanged its prediction that three storms will strengthen into "major" hurricanes of Category 3 or higher on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, with top winds of at least 110 miles per hour.

There have been nine named storms so far this season in the Atlantic basin and three have strengthened into hurricanes.

The adjusted long-term average for the Atlantic-Caribbean season is 12 tropical storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Following are the latest predictions for 2012:

----------------------------------------------------------

Tropical Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes

----------------------------------------------------------

NOAA 9-15 4-8 1-3

CSU 13 5 2

AccuWeather 12 5 2

WSI 14 7 3

--------------------------------------------------------

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its forecast on May 24.

CSU (Colorado State University team led by William Gray and Philip Klotzbach) forecast issued June 1.

AccuWeather forecast issued May 31.

WSI (Andover, Massachusetts) updated August 21.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Bill Trott)