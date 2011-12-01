CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 1 - Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO), Canada's No. 3 oil producer and refinery, said on Thursday it expects year-end production to be at the high end of its forecast while targeting a 3 percent drop in capital spending next year.

Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said expects year-end production for 2011 in around 312,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). It also said it will replace 170 percent of the reserves it will produce in 2011, ahead of its 140 percent target

Third-quarter total production for the company before royalties averaged 309,100 boepd.

For 2012, Husky expects production will be impacted by maintenance at its North Atlantic offshore fields southeast of Newfoundland. But it targeted production in the range of 290,000-315,000 boepd on rising Western Canadian output.

The company said it plans to spend C$4.7 billion ($4.62 billion) in capital expenditure in 2012, compared to its 2011 capital spending forecast of C$4.86 billion.

The company plans is budgeted for developing its Liwan Gas project in offshore China, which is on target for first production in 2013-2014, the company said in a statement.

Husky operates refineries in British Columbia and Ohio and produces oil and gas in Canada and Asia.

Husky shares fell 18 Canadian cents, or 0.7 percent, to C$25.22 by late morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.02 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Janet Guttsman)