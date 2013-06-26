NEW YORK, June 26 (IFR) - Junk bond yields have shot up to
nearly 7% for the first time in almost a year, as immense
volatility and brutal selling have pushed valuations 2% higher
from their May lows.
The average yield-to-worst on the closely watched Barclays
US Corporate High Yield Index closed Tuesday at 6.97%, up a
staggering 2% from May 8 - when it broke the 5% barrier for the
first time in its 30-year history.
"If interest rates stabilize, we think high-yield has the
ability to relatively quickly look attractive at yields
approaching 7%," Hans Mikkelsen, a credit strategist at BofA
Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note on Tuesday.
The back-up in rates - which has seen the seven-year
Treasuries move more than 70bp to 2.021% since May 22, when
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke first publicly discussed
slowing down the Fed's easy money policies - has triggered a
massive unwind out of bonds.
According to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, US
high-yield bond funds have suffered more than USD9bn of outflows
since that time.
The yield-to-worst is the lowest possible yield on a bond
without the issuer defaulting. Barclays calculates the figure
based on the yield-to-worst of all the bonds in its index. The
last time it had a 7% handle was on July 26, 2012, when it
closed out at 7.08%.
Following this week's decline in bond fund net asset values,
Mikkelsen expects a wave of outflows in the coming weeks and
days as flows follow returns.