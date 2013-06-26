NEW YORK, June 26 (IFR) - Junk bond yields have shot up to nearly 7% for the first time in almost a year, as immense volatility and brutal selling have pushed valuations 2% higher from their May lows.

The average yield-to-worst on the closely watched Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index closed Tuesday at 6.97%, up a staggering 2% from May 8 - when it broke the 5% barrier for the first time in its 30-year history.

"If interest rates stabilize, we think high-yield has the ability to relatively quickly look attractive at yields approaching 7%," Hans Mikkelsen, a credit strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

The back-up in rates - which has seen the seven-year Treasuries move more than 70bp to 2.021% since May 22, when Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke first publicly discussed slowing down the Fed's easy money policies - has triggered a massive unwind out of bonds.

According to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, US high-yield bond funds have suffered more than USD9bn of outflows since that time.

The yield-to-worst is the lowest possible yield on a bond without the issuer defaulting. Barclays calculates the figure based on the yield-to-worst of all the bonds in its index. The last time it had a 7% handle was on July 26, 2012, when it closed out at 7.08%.

Following this week's decline in bond fund net asset values, Mikkelsen expects a wave of outflows in the coming weeks and days as flows follow returns.