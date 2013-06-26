By Rachelle Kakouris and Joy Ferguson
NEW YORK, June 26 (IFR) - Junk bond yields have shot up to
nearly 7% for the first time in almost a year, as immense
volatility and brutal selling have pushed valuations 2% higher
from their May lows.
The average yield-to-worst on the closely watched Barclays
US Corporate High Yield Index closed Tuesday at 6.97%, up a
staggering 2% from May 8 - when it broke below the 5% barrier
for the first time in its 30-year history.
"If interest rates stabilize, we think high-yield has the
ability to relatively quickly look attractive at yields
approaching 7%," Hans Mikkelsen, a credit strategist at BofA
Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note on Tuesday.
The back-up in rates - which has seen 10-year Treasuries
move more than 50bp to 2.537%% since May 22, when Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke first publicly discussed slowing
down the Fed's easy money policies - has triggered a massive
unwind out of bonds.
According to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, US
high-yield bond funds have suffered more than USD9bn of outflows
since that time.
The yield-to-worst is the lowest possible yield on a bond
without the issuer defaulting. Barclays calculates the figure
based on the yield-to-worst of all the bonds in its index. The
last time it had a 7% handle was on July 26, 2012, when it
closed out at 7.08%.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
A less volatile market backdrop this week and rising yields
have encouraged investors to step back in and buy after weeks of
heavy redemptions.
Scott Colyer, chief investment officer at Advisors Asset
Management, said he abstained from the market when yields were
near the 5% threshold, but views the new levels as a welcome
development.
"The pullback has allowed us to go in and buy names and
actually wait for them to come to your bid," said Colyer.
Following this week's decline in bond fund net asset values,
Mikkelsen at BAML expects a wave of outflows in the coming weeks
and days as flows follow returns.
Colyer, however, believes that while the market will
continue to see outflows from high-grade bond funds, "high-yield
is more highly correlated to equities and economic growth and
less so to interest rate movements.
Others agreed.
"Once rates stabilize, now that we've had this major
selloff, cash is likely to return because 7% is very
attractive," said Peter Toal, head of global leveraged finance
syndicate at Barclays.
"You won't see a huge wave of buying in high-yield if people
think that rates are going to keep going higher. But once things
settle down, you're likely to see a snap back rally. This could
be led by short covering, because a lot of hedges were set in
the last couple of weeks."
The market has shown signs of stability this week, with the
CDX HY20 moving up 1.5 points over the past two days and issuers
finding buyers.
TransDigm's drive-by transaction yesterday was viewed as a
good test of market appetite, as the company raised USD500m in
senior sub notes due 2021 that priced at 7.5% at par.
While this was on the wide end of talk, the fact that it got
done and found demand was a positive, particularly given the use
of proceeds -- to fund a dividend.
Valeant's large US$3.225bn offering is on deck to price
early tomorrow, and is being viewed positively as well given
that the deal has found a clearing level.
"That's a good credit, but finding a clearing level for
US$3.2bn in a market that has done nothing but go down gives a
very important data point," said a banker.