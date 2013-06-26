By Rachelle Kakouris and Joy Ferguson

NEW YORK, June 26 (IFR) - Junk bond yields have shot up to nearly 7% for the first time in almost a year, as immense volatility and brutal selling have pushed valuations 2% higher from their May lows.

The average yield-to-worst on the closely watched Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index closed Tuesday at 6.97%, up a staggering 2% from May 8 - when it broke below the 5% barrier for the first time in its 30-year history.

"If interest rates stabilize, we think high-yield has the ability to relatively quickly look attractive at yields approaching 7%," Hans Mikkelsen, a credit strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

The back-up in rates - which has seen 10-year Treasuries move more than 50bp to 2.537%% since May 22, when Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke first publicly discussed slowing down the Fed's easy money policies - has triggered a massive unwind out of bonds.

According to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, US high-yield bond funds have suffered more than USD9bn of outflows since that time.

The yield-to-worst is the lowest possible yield on a bond without the issuer defaulting. Barclays calculates the figure based on the yield-to-worst of all the bonds in its index. The last time it had a 7% handle was on July 26, 2012, when it closed out at 7.08%.

BUYING OPPORTUNITY?

A less volatile market backdrop this week and rising yields have encouraged investors to step back in and buy after weeks of heavy redemptions.

Scott Colyer, chief investment officer at Advisors Asset Management, said he abstained from the market when yields were near the 5% threshold, but views the new levels as a welcome development.

"The pullback has allowed us to go in and buy names and actually wait for them to come to your bid," said Colyer.

Following this week's decline in bond fund net asset values, Mikkelsen at BAML expects a wave of outflows in the coming weeks and days as flows follow returns.

Colyer, however, believes that while the market will continue to see outflows from high-grade bond funds, "high-yield is more highly correlated to equities and economic growth and less so to interest rate movements.

Others agreed.

"Once rates stabilize, now that we've had this major selloff, cash is likely to return because 7% is very attractive," said Peter Toal, head of global leveraged finance syndicate at Barclays.

"You won't see a huge wave of buying in high-yield if people think that rates are going to keep going higher. But once things settle down, you're likely to see a snap back rally. This could be led by short covering, because a lot of hedges were set in the last couple of weeks."

The market has shown signs of stability this week, with the CDX HY20 moving up 1.5 points over the past two days and issuers finding buyers.

TransDigm's drive-by transaction yesterday was viewed as a good test of market appetite, as the company raised USD500m in senior sub notes due 2021 that priced at 7.5% at par.

While this was on the wide end of talk, the fact that it got done and found demand was a positive, particularly given the use of proceeds -- to fund a dividend.

Valeant's large US$3.225bn offering is on deck to price early tomorrow, and is being viewed positively as well given that the deal has found a clearing level.

"That's a good credit, but finding a clearing level for US$3.2bn in a market that has done nothing but go down gives a very important data point," said a banker.