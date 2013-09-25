NEW YORK, Sept 25 (IFR) - The comeback of risky
payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, a type of high-yield bond popular
before the financial crisis, is unlikely to lead to the same
high default rates as before, Moody's said Wednesday.
So-called PIK toggle bonds, which allow the issuer of debt
the option of making interest payments on the bonds with still
more debt, all but disappeared in the wake of the crisis.
But they are making a serious return in the debt market -
and while that has some drawing comparisons to the credit
bubble, the ratings agency believes the new PIKs are a different
breed.
"PIKs have been associated with high risk ever since [the
crisis] but the new crop of PIKs differs in a number of respects
from the bubble-era vintage," a team of Moody's analysts led by
Lenny Ajzenman wrote in a new report.
"Most of the new PIK issuers, such as the holding company
parents of MultiPlan Inc. and Michaels Stores Inc., funded
dividend payouts to private equity owners, while others used PIK
for share repurchases."
In contrast, many PIK deals in the bubble era went to
finance large, top-of-the-market leveraged buyouts (LBOs) that
performed poorly after the subsequent downturn.
BACK IN EARNEST
Rated US non-financial companies have already issued 13 PIK
bonds totaling US$5.1bn this year through August 31, compared
with 14 for US$5.8bn in all of 2012, according to Moody's.
But while the older PIKs usually allowed the issuer a window
of time during which to decide whether to pay with debt or
cash, the new crop of the bonds typically require companies to
pay cash interest to the extent they have capacity to do so
under covenants that regulate restricted payments.
"This limits their flexibility to use PIK to hoard cash,
make investments or pay other debts at the expense of the PIK
note holders," the Moody's analysts wrote.
The agency said one thing has not changed, though: Today's
PIK issuers are just as leveraged as their bubble-era
predecessors - so the deals still present significant risk to
investors.
"Restrictions on PIK elections, shorter tenors, and issuers
with a history of deleveraging may present less credit risk for
investors, but these benefits are balanced against highly
aggressive capital structures," the analysts said.
"Consequently, all of the 2013 PIK issuances have very low
ratings from Moody's."
Even so, if the US economy continues its slow but steady
recovery, Moody's does not expect the new crop of PIK issuers to
repeat the previous high default rate.
About 32% of bubble-era PIK issuers defaulted between 2008
and mid-2013, mostly through distressed exchanges in 2009, and
some are at risk of defaulting again.
If there is another economic downturn, however, the
aggressive leverage in these deals would leave these companies
vulnerable, Moody's said.
Private equity firms, which sponsor many of the PIK issuers,
would likely continue to use distressed exchanges to preserve
equity value.